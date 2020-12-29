Overview

Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Cohen works at Brian D. Rudin, MD. Inc. in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.