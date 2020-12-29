Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Westlake Village Orthopedics696 Hampshire Rd Ste 180, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 370-6877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
From the moment you walk in the patient care is spot on. From filling out paperwork to The front desk gal taking a photo for your file. The attention to detail is great. Staff is warm and inviting with patience and care. The agenda here is to listen and take care of the patient. Care to be give is spoken to the patient and a clear plan of action is discussed. What a team Dr. Cohen has. Great experience.
About Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881755056
Education & Certifications
- Tufts/NEMC
- LAC/USC
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.