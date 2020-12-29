See All Hand Surgeons in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (104)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Cohen works at Brian D. Rudin, MD. Inc. in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Village Orthopedics
    696 Hampshire Rd Ste 180, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 370-6877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Hand Fracture

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 29, 2020
    From the moment you walk in the patient care is spot on. From filling out paperwork to The front desk gal taking a photo for your file. The attention to detail is great. Staff is warm and inviting with patience and care. The agenda here is to listen and take care of the patient. Care to be give is spoken to the patient and a clear plan of action is discussed. What a team Dr. Cohen has. Great experience.
    Michelle Lopez — Dec 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    1881755056
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts/NEMC
    • LAC/USC
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Brian D. Rudin, MD. Inc. in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

