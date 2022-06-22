Dr. Glenn Cochran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Cochran, MD
Dr. Glenn Cochran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Choctaw General Hospital, George Regional Hospital, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Washington County Hospital.
Cardiology Associates6701 Airport Blvd Ste D330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797
Cardiology Associates1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 607-9797
Cardiology Associates3715 Dauphin St Ste 4400, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (800) 842-4009
George Regional Cardiology911 Winter St, Lucedale, MS 39452 Directions (251) 607-9797
Cardiology Associates/Jackson, AL227 Hospital Dr, Jackson, AL 36545 Directions (800) 842-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Choctaw General Hospital
- George Regional Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Washington County Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Cochran sends the message that he truly cares about you, the patient. He listens to you and allows you to cover everything that is on your mind. Makes things understandable. I feel like I can trust him. He is a great dr and person.
About Dr. Glenn Cochran, MD
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cochran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cochran works at
Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.