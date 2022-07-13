Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO
Overview
Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chapman works at
Locations
-
1
Surfside Nonsurgical Orthopedics4600 N Ocean Blvd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 330-4300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapman?
Dr Chapman is amazing, if you walk-in with a concern, you walk feeling much better! He explains issues in detail, is very friendly and has knowledge that most Dr don’t or they don’t share with you!! Dr C takes his time with you and one never feels rushed!! He has fixed a locked neck for me and other body pains!! You will be very happy if you go see him and he has amazing staff!
About Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982648390
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman works at
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.