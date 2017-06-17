See All Pediatric Neurologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD

Pediatric Neurology
1.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern University Matias H. Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine.

Dr. Castaneda works at eRiver Neurology of New York, LLC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eriver Neurology of Ny LLC
    21 Fox St Ste 102, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 452-9750
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular and Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 320, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 452-9750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 17, 2017
    Excellent doctor. Very thorough and attentive. I trust him implicitly.
    Dale in Kingston NY — Jun 17, 2017
    About Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821090333
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of The Philippines - Philippine General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Southwestern University Matias H. Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castaneda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castaneda has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castaneda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Castaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castaneda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

