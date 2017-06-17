Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern University Matias H. Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine.
Dr. Castaneda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eriver Neurology of Ny LLC21 Fox St Ste 102, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-9750
-
2
Cardiovascular and Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 320, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 452-9750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castaneda?
Excellent doctor. Very thorough and attentive. I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1821090333
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- University Of The Philippines - Philippine General Hospital
- Southwestern University Matias H. Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castaneda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castaneda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castaneda works at
Dr. Castaneda has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castaneda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castaneda speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Castaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castaneda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.