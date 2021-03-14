See All Plastic Surgeons in Virginia Bch, VA
Dr. Glenn Carwell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Dr. Glenn Carwell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Bch, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Carwell works at Coastal Plastic Surgery in Virginia Bch, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Plastic Surgery
    397 Little Neck Rd Ste 314, Virginia Bch, VA 23452
    1200 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Bch, VA 23454
(757) 481-7788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
De Quervain's Disease

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2021
    An outstanding surgeon and doctor. His experience, acumen and skill were instrumental in resolving my carpal tunnel problems. After years of pain and poor sleep, I approached Dr. Carwell for help. Two surgeries later, my pain is completely gone. I have full strength and range of motion in my hands. The scars are invisible. I’ve returned to all my hobbies and activities with zero limitation. All thanks to this gifted doctor.
    About Dr. Glenn Carwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396850210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Vienna
    Residency
    • University E Va
    Internship
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Carwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carwell works at Coastal Plastic Surgery in Virginia Bch, VA. View the full address on Dr. Carwell’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

