Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM
Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Cardiology Consultants of Westchester626 McLean Ave, Yonkers, NY 10705 Directions (914) 423-8808
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The greatest
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1922195353
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Callahan speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.