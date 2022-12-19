Dr. Glenn Betrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Betrus, MD
Dr. Glenn Betrus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
McLaren Port Huron - Urology Associates1037 Water St Ste 1, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-4194
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Excellent medical care! Dr. Betrus was very thorough in reviewing previous medical history. He took time to give a very detailed description of each procedure. He is personable and very compassionate in nature, including both spouses in all discussions. We would highly recommend him!
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Betrus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betrus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betrus works at
Dr. Betrus has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Betrus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.