Dr. Belz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Belz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Belz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Belz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ut Health1941 E East Rd, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 486-2570Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
E.a. Squatty Lyons Pharmacy1712 1st St E Ste M20, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-4139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belz?
He's very attentive, successful in prescribing the medication most appropriate for your needs. Good listener.
About Dr. Glenn Belz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063718344
Education & Certifications
- BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belz works at
Dr. Belz has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Belz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.