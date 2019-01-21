Overview

Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bauer works at GLENN BAUER MD in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.