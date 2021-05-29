Dr. Glenn Babus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Babus, DO
Overview
Dr. Glenn Babus, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Southeastern University Of The Health Sciences, Nova College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to this doctor through my primary. I was highly disappointed in how my appointment went. Babas made it obvious that he did not care about me or my concerns. He would ask me a question, then cut me off as I tried to answer. He rushed through my appointment - I spent more time waiting in the waiting room longer than I did with him.
About Dr. Glenn Babus, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- The University Of Texas At Houston
- Charity Hospital Of Louisiana Tulane University
- Southeastern University Of The Health Sciences, Nova College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Babus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.