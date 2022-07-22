Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axelrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1B, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2120
SOS Airport Business Park5801 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 418-4140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists4115 Medical Center Dr Ste 115, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7600
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
I had a ruptured right rotator cuff diagnosed in 2011. If I extended my right arm, such as reaching for the car radio, my arm would drop to my side with a sharp pain. They said the nerve under the clavicle was getting pinched. Dr. Axelrod advised what the surgery would be and cautioned that my recovery would depend upon my following strict, long term (6 mo.) healing and PT. Most post-surgical failures he attributed to the patient's aggressive use of the unhealed area. I took his advice, lifted virtually nothing for months, then followed his prescribed PT (no weights except for my arm's weight) performing simple exercises and then "writting abc's" on a big exercise ball placed against a wall for months. After about 9 - 10 months post surgery, we (he) elevated my PT and began using weights, etc. My surgery was performed Dec. 2011. Now in 2022, my shoulder strength remains 100% strong, absolutely NO limitations in my range of motion. 5 Stars! Changed my life! Thanks Dr. A, !
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306801501
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Rochester
- Orthopedic Surgery
