Overview

Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Axelrod works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Liverpool, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.