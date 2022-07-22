See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Liverpool, NY
Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (119)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Axelrod works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Liverpool, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists PC
    5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1B, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 452-2120
  2. 2
    SOS Airport Business Park
    5801 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 418-4140
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    4115 Medical Center Dr Ste 115, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 329-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 22, 2022
    I had a ruptured right rotator cuff diagnosed in 2011. If I extended my right arm, such as reaching for the car radio, my arm would drop to my side with a sharp pain. They said the nerve under the clavicle was getting pinched. Dr. Axelrod advised what the surgery would be and cautioned that my recovery would depend upon my following strict, long term (6 mo.) healing and PT. Most post-surgical failures he attributed to the patient's aggressive use of the unhealed area. I took his advice, lifted virtually nothing for months, then followed his prescribed PT (no weights except for my arm's weight) performing simple exercises and then "writting abc's" on a big exercise ball placed against a wall for months. After about 9 - 10 months post surgery, we (he) elevated my PT and began using weights, etc. My surgery was performed Dec. 2011. Now in 2022, my shoulder strength remains 100% strong, absolutely NO limitations in my range of motion. 5 Stars! Changed my life! Thanks Dr. A, !
    B.G. Mitchell — Jul 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Axelrod to family and friends

    Dr. Axelrod's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Axelrod

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD.

    About Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306801501
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Axelrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axelrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Axelrod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Axelrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Axelrod has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Axelrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Axelrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelrod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axelrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axelrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

