Overview

Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.