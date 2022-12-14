See All Otolaryngologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Glendon Gardner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Glendon Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Univ

Dr. Gardner works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit
    2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 777-4167
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Laryngeal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Dysphagia
Laryngeal Cancer
Pharyngitis

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Me experience with the Dr couldn't have been any better. He is direct and very stern about what he expects from his patients and in my opinion most Dr should be more like him. His passion for his profession is more than apparent. Dr. Gardner is very professional, kind, and courteous.
    Anonymous — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Glendon Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871669242
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Univ
    Internship
    • Albany Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
