Dr. Glenda Singleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenda Singleton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Singleton works at
Locations
Swedish Medical Center501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 601 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-4662
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. My experience has been she is very prompt, gives you the time you need and answers questions fully. I have had several complicated issues which she diagnosed accurately . I have always received excellent care. I am very pleased
About Dr. Glenda Singleton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144285438
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singleton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.
