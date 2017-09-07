Overview

Dr. Glenda Singleton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Singleton works at Post Acute Physicians of Colorado LLC in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.