Dr. Glenda Peoples-Vernier, DDS
Dr. Glenda Peoples-Vernier, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Redford, MI.
Michigan Denture and Implant Cnt26001 Grand River Ave, Redford, MI 48240 Directions (313) 241-9006
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Peoples is the most pleasant person I have ever met. She makes you very comfortable. she is great dentist, she is a great dentist. I am so happy with that I found her. my smile is wonderful.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1346259165
