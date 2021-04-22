See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Glenda Parker, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glenda Parker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Parker works at Florida Hospital Physicians Group-Carrollwood Medical Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Carrollwood
    3615 W Hamilton Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 977-0281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Outstanding experience. Extremely professional, patient, and informative doctor. She listens extremely well and asks relevant follow up questions to ensure she has an adequate picture of your issues and symptoms. Provides very clear communication and great discussion when offering her medical opinion, feedback, referrals, or conducting tests. You are in great hands and care with Dr. Parker.
    Happy Patient — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Glenda Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760521132
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Of Public Health Program A
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenda Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at Florida Hospital Physicians Group-Carrollwood Medical Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

