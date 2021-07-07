Dr. Glenda Linares-Cano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linares-Cano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenda Linares-Cano, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenda Linares-Cano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Linares-Cano works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist primary care28606 HIGHWAY 290, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (346) 395-4351
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cano was very good listener and she is easy to talk to. She is also focused on solving your health issues willing to help you. I am very happy that she is my doctor.
About Dr. Glenda Linares-Cano, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326429457
Education & Certifications
- Christus Santa Rosa Hospital
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Texas A&M University
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linares-Cano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linares-Cano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linares-Cano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linares-Cano works at
Dr. Linares-Cano speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Linares-Cano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linares-Cano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linares-Cano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linares-Cano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.