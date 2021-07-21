Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenda King, DPM
Overview
Dr. Glenda King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Santa Fe. Foot and Ankle Institute LLC2019 Galisteo St Ste A4, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.King just flat rocks. She is excellent at her job. I wouldn't trust my foot to anyone else. I am super happy with her. Thanks Doc. Juan
About Dr. Glenda King, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1730266032
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
