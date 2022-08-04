Dr. Glenda Crawford, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenda Crawford, DMD
Overview
Dr. Glenda Crawford, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Crawford works at
Locations
-
1
Stone Lake Family Dentistry1131 Rutherford Rd # 100, Greenville, SC 29609 Directions (864) 657-2130Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
I always know I'm in good hands when I visit Stone Lake Family Dentistry. Dr. Crawford is knowledgeable, friendly and wonderful to work with. Stephanie always does an excellent job examining and cleaning my teeth, and she makes sure I'm completely comfortable and relaxed. The office is always clean, and the staff is friendly. I would definitely recommend this practice to anyone!
About Dr. Glenda Crawford, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1477671840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crawford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.