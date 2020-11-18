Overview

Dr. Glenda Callender, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Callender works at Bridgeport Office in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.