Dr. Glenda Callender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenda Callender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenda Callender, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Callender works at
Locations
-
1
Svmc Holdings Inc2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-4744MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Smilow Cancer Hospital At Yale New Haven35 Park St, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 200-4363
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callender?
Dr. Callender is at the top of her game. She is thorough, caring and is the very best at what she does. She is very personable, takes her time with you, explains everything and goes out of her way to make you feel cared for. I recently had a partial thyroidectomy and she spent extra time and attention to every detail, from surgery through recovery. Her entire team, from her office staff to surgical team are top notch. I can't say enough about how impressed I am with Dr. Callender. With her, you are in very good hands.
About Dr. Glenda Callender, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952599441
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callender works at
Dr. Callender has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Callender speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Callender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.