Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD is a Phlebologist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Phlebology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Dr. Tonnessen works at
Locations
The Vein Institute of Hunterdon1738 Route 31 Ste 110, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 648-5719
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tonnessen?
Dr. Tonnessen listened and explained everything about my problem. He was very thorough. P
About Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD
- Phlebology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154387389
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- St Michael'S Med Center
- St Michael'S Med Center
- St George's University
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonnessen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonnessen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tonnessen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tonnessen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonnessen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonnessen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonnessen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonnessen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.