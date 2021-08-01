Dr. Stuhring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glen Stuhring, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Stuhring, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Stuhring works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inglewood Family Health14048 JUANITA DR NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5300
-
2
John G. Finch DO Ps.1507 Ne 150th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 Directions (206) 363-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuhring?
Funny, caring, and a superb diagnostician!!
About Dr. Glen Stuhring, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275515702
Education & Certifications
- Ventura County Medical Center, Ca
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuhring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuhring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuhring works at
Dr. Stuhring speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuhring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuhring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuhring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuhring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.