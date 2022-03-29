Dr. Glen Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Strickland, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Strickland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center146 E Hospital Dr Ste 400, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strickland has great bedside manner, is patient, and did a wonderful job on my transoral incisionless fundiplication and vertical gastrectomy. He also repaired a hernia. He visited me after each surgery to tell me how everything went. I’ve had no complications and no complaints! His staff are wonderful, too. They’ve always returned my calls.
About Dr. Glen Strickland, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
