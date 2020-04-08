Dr. Glen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Illinois Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Ltd.1505 Eastland Dr Ste 210, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-5506
Osf Multi-specialty Group-prompt Care210 Saint Joseph Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-5506
Osf Multi-specialty Group8600 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 589-2050
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
I cannot say enough good about doctor Smith and his surgical assistant Sherry Noonan. I very unexpectedly ended up in the hospital facing open heart surgery. I met Dr Smith at that point and was instantly at ease and confident in his ability. He explained everything to me thoroughly before I went into the surgery. He and his assistant Sherry were both with me all the way and were at the hospital visiting me and checking up on me everyday, even on Christmas and New Year's. And it was not just a pop in and pop out visit, they took the time to visit with me and my family each and every time. Had it not been for them I would not being here to be writing this review. They are not only very experienced surgeons, their bedside manner is very positive and they are very incredible people.
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
