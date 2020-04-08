Overview

Dr. Glen Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Heart Care Midwest in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.