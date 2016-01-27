Overview

Dr. Glen Rountree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Rountree works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.