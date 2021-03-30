Dr. Glen Roseborough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Roseborough, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Roseborough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Roseborough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Vascular Therapy2480 Liberty St NE Ste 110, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 371-1756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roseborough?
I couldn't walk 100 yards 2 years ago, due to blocked leg arteries. Thanks to Dr. Roseborough I can now walk 4-5 miles a day.
About Dr. Glen Roseborough, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518903186
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roseborough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roseborough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roseborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roseborough works at
Dr. Roseborough has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roseborough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseborough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseborough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseborough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.