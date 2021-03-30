Overview

Dr. Glen Roseborough, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Roseborough works at Salem Cardiovascular Associates in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.