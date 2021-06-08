Dr. Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glen Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Powell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started going to Dr. Powell in 2012 or so. I can't say anything bad about Dr. Powell. He cares for his patients. You don't feel rushed or unimportant. And Dr. Powell is just easy to speak with. Dr. Powell has since relocated. And I miss him. I'm 49 years old. And Dr. Powell is my favorite ob/gyn, except my doctor who saved me and my sons life 20 years ago. Dr. Powell deserves more than FIVE stars!
About Dr. Glen Powell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578743159
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
