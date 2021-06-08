See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Glen Powell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glen Powell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Powell works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health University City
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginosis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2021
    I started going to Dr. Powell in 2012 or so. I can't say anything bad about Dr. Powell. He cares for his patients. You don't feel rushed or unimportant. And Dr. Powell is just easy to speak with. Dr. Powell has since relocated. And I miss him. I'm 49 years old. And Dr. Powell is my favorite ob/gyn, except my doctor who saved me and my sons life 20 years ago. Dr. Powell deserves more than FIVE stars!
    DivaLawGrad — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Glen Powell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578743159
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powell works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Powell’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

