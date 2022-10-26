Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagasawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in the medical field since 1990 and I am so impressed with Dr. Nagasawa. I took my 82 year old mom to this visit. Dr. Nagasawa spent an hour talking with both of us. He is so kind, caring and professional. He answered every question or concern my mom and I had without interrupting us or rushing to get out of the exam room. This is very rare these days to find this type of physician. I am so thankful we met him. His staff (Teresa) was very friendly and kind as well. Thank you all so much! The Hamilton's
About Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Health Sys Buffalo Gen|Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
