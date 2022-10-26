See All Neurologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD

Neurology
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Nagasawa works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2022
    I have been in the medical field since 1990 and I am so impressed with Dr. Nagasawa. I took my 82 year old mom to this visit. Dr. Nagasawa spent an hour talking with both of us. He is so kind, caring and professional. He answered every question or concern my mom and I had without interrupting us or rushing to get out of the exam room. This is very rare these days to find this type of physician. I am so thankful we met him. His staff (Teresa) was very friendly and kind as well. Thank you all so much! The Hamilton's
    B. Hamilton — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1285618116
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Kaleida Health Sys Buffalo Gen|Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
    • AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagasawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagasawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagasawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagasawa works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nagasawa’s profile.

    Dr. Nagasawa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagasawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagasawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagasawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagasawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagasawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

