Dr. Glen Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Moore, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Convenient Care of Tidewater113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 103, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 548-1038
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome surgeon! I had gastric bypass 4 yrs ago and he and his bariatric team have been with me from day 1. With their help ive maintained a 150 pd weight loss. Thanks Dr. Moore!
About Dr. Glen Moore, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1265533046
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
