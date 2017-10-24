See All Gastroenterologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Glen Mogan, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glen Mogan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Mogan works at DAVID L GARBOWIT MD in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Glen Mogan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326015124
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Mogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mogan works at DAVID L GARBOWIT MD in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mogan’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogan.

