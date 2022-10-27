Dr. McCreless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glen McCreless, MD
Dr. Glen McCreless, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Glen D Mccreless MD4037 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 337-4921
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very caring and communicates well with patients
About Dr. Glen McCreless, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861439051
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCreless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCreless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCreless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCreless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.