Dr. Glen McClung, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen McClung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. McClung works at
Locations
-
1
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine500 E Business Way, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 354-3700
-
2
Beacon NKY600 Rodeo Dr, Erlanger, KY 41018 Directions (513) 354-3700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine463 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 354-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. McClung after failed attempts at treating my symptoms by another Beacon doctor. He listened to exactly what was going on with me and diagnosed me within a matter of 15 minutes. Most importantly, he helped me understand what was going on with my arm. He truly cares about his patients and getting them back to a normal functional life.
About Dr. Glen McClung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WV Univ Sch of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClung works at
Dr. McClung has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
