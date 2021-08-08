See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Glen Lovelace, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glen Lovelace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Lovelace works at St. Luke's Clinic - Internal Medicine in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tuesday Morning Meridian Clinic
    520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 345-3136
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Glen S Lovelace MD PA
    333 N 1st St Ste 260, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 345-3136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Greatest doctor we have ever seen. He is truly brilliant and beyond caring.
    Cori and Thomas — Aug 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Glen Lovelace, MD
    About Dr. Glen Lovelace, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720023930
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University 1981
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Lovelace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovelace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovelace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovelace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovelace has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovelace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovelace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovelace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovelace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovelace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

