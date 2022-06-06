Dr. Glen Lochmueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lochmueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Lochmueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Lochmueller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
Fox Valley Ear Nose and Throat Assoc. Sc2210 Dean St Ste L, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 377-5000
Fox Valley Ear Nose & Throat750 Fletcher Dr Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 741-8500Wednesday10:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office was compassionate and responsive and made immediate appointment options available. The office atmosphere was great, the staff friendly and helpful. Both the doctor and the audiologist were informative, caring and very helpful through a challenging inner ear issue. Very grateful to have chosen Dr. Lochmueller and his staff.
About Dr. Glen Lochmueller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lochmueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lochmueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lochmueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lochmueller has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lochmueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lochmueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lochmueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lochmueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lochmueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.