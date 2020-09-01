Glen Lacinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Glen Lacinski, CHIRMD
Glen Lacinski, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ.
Glen R. Lacinski D.c A Professional Corporation1135 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-0451
Great guy, energetic, positive, and highly skilled. Reasonable fee. Fixed a badly frozen shoulder with only a few sessions. Did not push for extensive follow up appointments, as I have found to be common in the field. Grateful to have found this practitioner.
About Glen Lacinski, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
