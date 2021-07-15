Dr. Glen Kowalchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Kowalchuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Kowalchuk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.
Dr. Kowalchuk works at
Locations
-
1
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 342-0332
-
2
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 373-0212
-
3
Atrium Health Imaging -kenilworth1237 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
-
4
Sanger Heart and Vascular1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 2500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalchuk?
What a great Doctor. He is really good at what he does, checking for clogged arteries and putting in stents. He has skill beyond my comprehension. All the Atrium nurses today went out of their way to make me comfortable. A bunch of sweeties. Thanks to Dr. Kowalchuk and his entire stafg
About Dr. Glen Kowalchuk, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184636532
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalchuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalchuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalchuk works at
Dr. Kowalchuk has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalchuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalchuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.