Overview

Dr. Glen Kowalchuk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.



Dr. Kowalchuk works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.