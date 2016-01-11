Dr. Glen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Louis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6755 Old Ballas Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions
-
2
Parkcrest Orthopedic845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 130, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my ankle and I called his office on a Monday morning. They were able to fit me into their schedule the same day and then schedule surgery for Tuesday. I was very happy with how helpful Dr Johnson and his staff was. The surgery went excellently and I was able to return to work a week after. I am back on my feet after only about 7 weeks. Very grateful for the excellent care.
About Dr. Glen Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942224258
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Methodist
- Wash U Affil Hosps
- West Virginia University
