Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glen Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glen E Johnson MD PC3940 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 966-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson saved my life almost 30 yrs ago with his intense therapy. Most Psychiatrist only hand out meds, Dr. Johnson helps to process any issue you have, no matter how deep or traumatic so you can function as a whole human again. He is kind & caring so I've continued to visit him yearly for maintenance. Love him.
About Dr. Glen Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1326157298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.