See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.

Dr. Iannucci works at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Pediatrics
    1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 630, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cumming
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2600, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Alpharetta
    3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atrial Septal Defect
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Atrial Septal Defect
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iannucci?

    Nov 05, 2021
    Right before the pandemic Dr. Iannucci treated my son for a Coartation of the Aorta. Almost 2 years later, now that a Covid vaccine is a viable for kids under 12, I reached out to Dr. Iannuci about my concerns around the vaccine and my sons heart condition. Dr. Iannucci responded in a very timely, thoughtful and thorough manner and addressed all of my concerns.
    — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iannucci to family and friends

    Dr. Iannucci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iannucci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD.

    About Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972787760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory Univerity, School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iannucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iannucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Glen Iannucci, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.