Dr. Glen Hooker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Hooker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Med Center
Dr. Hooker works at
Locations
Fort Worth Colon and Rectal2000 Cooper St Ste 100B, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-9002Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is the man to see in the Ft. Worth area if you are needing a colon / rectal specialist. I had two procedures prior with a different who made my problems worse. I was referred to Dr. Hooker who took a different approach and fixed me up. Goodbye Fistulas! Thank you so much Dr. Hooker. Hopefully we won’t have to meet again. I will say that the ladies in the office are pretty disorganized... they scheduled one my follow ups on a day when my doctor wasn’t there.
About Dr. Glen Hooker, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043235864
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- University Western Ont Hosps
- University of Western Ontario
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hooker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooker works at
Dr. Hooker has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooker.
