Overview

Dr. Glen Henry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Yale Heart & Vascular in North Haven, CT with other offices in Gainesville, GA, Westbrook, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.