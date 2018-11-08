Overview

Dr. Glen Hastings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Hastings works at Lakeland General Surgery, St. Joseph in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.