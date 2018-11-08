See All General Surgeons in Saint Joseph, MI
General Surgery
4.9 (65)
38 years of experience
Dr. Glen Hastings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Hastings works at Lakeland General Surgery, St. Joseph in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lakeland General Surgery - St. Joseph
    2990 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 983-3368

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Starmark
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2018
    I've been to him several times for my veins and he has done an excellent job on my legs I've been very satisfied with the results
    Nancy Martin in Benton Harbor, MI — Nov 08, 2018
    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
