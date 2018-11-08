Dr. Hastings has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glen Hastings, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Hastings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeland General Surgery - St. Joseph2990 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to him several times for my veins and he has done an excellent job on my legs I've been very satisfied with the results
About Dr. Glen Hastings, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669439550
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hastings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hastings has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hastings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings.
