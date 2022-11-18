Dr. Glen Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Graves, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Texas Arthritis and Rheumatology5777 New Copeland Rd Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 561-9255
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graves is very professional and seems to really care for his patients and their needs! The infusion team is great! Jane Pearson 11/17/2022
About Dr. Glen Graves, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas / Arlington
