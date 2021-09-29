See All Radiation Oncologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Gejerman works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    John Theurer Cancer Center
    155 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-4050
  2. 2
    John Theurer Cancer Center
    92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-2210
  3. 3
    John Theurer Cancer Center
    160 Pehle Ave Ste 103, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 226-0398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gejerman?

    Sep 29, 2021
    I saw Dr. Gejerman for a 2nd opinion consult. He answered all of my questions patiently and clearly. I did not feel rushed through the process.
    Mr. GOP — Sep 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gejerman to family and friends

    Dr. Gejerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gejerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD.

    About Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972565182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gejerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gejerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gejerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gejerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gejerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gejerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gejerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Glen Gejerman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.