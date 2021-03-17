Overview

Dr. Glen Fitterman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Fitterman works at Plainview Surgical in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.