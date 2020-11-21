Dr. Glen Fandetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fandetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Fandetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Fandetti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Locations
Charlotte Office10650 Park Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-3840
Cpn Inc Dba Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1550 Faulk St Ste 3100, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 667-3410
Atrium Health Union600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 667-3840
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fandetti saved my life. He’s a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Glen Fandetti, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease
