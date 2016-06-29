Overview

Dr. Glen Dust, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.



Dr. Dust works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.