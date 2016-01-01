Overview

Dr. Glen Dougherty Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bamberg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Lexington Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dougherty Jr works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Bamberg in Bamberg, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.