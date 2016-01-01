Overview

Dr. Glen David, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. David works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.