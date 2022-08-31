Overview

Dr. Glen Dasher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Evans Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dasher works at Southern Family Medicine in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.